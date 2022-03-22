Pizza Bruno planning 2nd Orlando location with expanded menu. Here’s where it’s opening

ORLANDO, Fla. – The popular pizza restaurant Pizza Bruno is getting ready to expand its footprint in Orlando with plans to open a second location with an expanded menu.

The second Pizza Bruno is set to open up at 2429 Edgewater Drive in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood.

“We signed the lease last week at the former Tin & Taco space on Edgewater Drive,” Bruno Zacchini said. “This will be our second true full-service location.”

The Tin & Taco location Zacchini is taking over had dealt with some struggles, previously closing temporarily due to staffing issues before shuttering for good.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Ad

The new location is roughly the same size as Pizza Bruno’s first location, 3990 Curry Ford Road, but comes with a full kitchen, which the original does not have.

Pizza from Pizza Bruno (Mates)

“Because we do have a full kitchen we’re going to be able to lean on that as far as cooking — you know, expanding our menu — so really, really excited about that,” Zacchini said.

The chef, owner said the expanded menu would include pasta made in house daily, along with opportunities for a brunch menu on the weekend.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

College Park is already home to a number of Italian restaurants, such as Tonatore’s Restaurant, Nino’s Pizza & Restaurant and Armando’s College Park among others.

“I feel like we’re different and we’re not in that same mold and, honestly, I think it’s something that will bring attention to College Park as a viable opportunity for other restaurateurs and chefs that want to do something different and it can be supported there. That’s my hope,” Zacchini said.

Ad

[TRENDING: 2 Central Floridians win $1M each on scratch-off game | Hearing loud booms? Navy dropping bombs as training continues in Ocala | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

He said that he expects to open sometime in August, mostly due to a longer than normal wait for a pizza oven.

“If this was pre-COVID world, I would say we could probably open in a month based on equipment and everything like that not being an issue, but currently — like just my oven, which is the main piece — I’m not too worried about much else — but our oven is a 16 week lead time right now,” Zacchini said.

Ad

Zacchini is excited to move into the College Park neighborhood, as it is more walkable than the Curry Ford area, allowing for more foot traffic and more access for the community.

“It’s gonna be one of those places that I think is going to really endear itself to the neighborhood,” he said.