Stolen pizza, Pokémon cards lead to deadly deputy shooting in Osceola County, records show

Two deputies opened fire near a Target located at 4795 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Osceola County. One person died from the gunfire.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two men stealing a pizza and several packs of Pokémon cards from a Target led to a deadly deputy shooting Wednesday night, records released Thursday revealed.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released a charging affidavit for two men facing petit theft charges after the shooting at the Target located at 4795 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

Deputies said the men — Edwin Lowe, 19, and Michael Samuel Gomez, 18 — were seen entering the store, selecting an empty bag and loading it with packs of Pokémon cards and a pizza.

[TRENDING: Man shoots 2 teens breaking into his car in Orange County, deputies say | Disney offers water park ticket deal for Florida residents | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Investigators said they spoke with a member of the store’s loss prevention team who had been monitoring the men as they were moving through the store.

Deputies said the two men left the store and got into a black Audi, which had its tags obscured. Investigators said two others had been waiting in the Audi when the Lowe and Gomez got to the car.

Multiple units attempted to make contact with the Audi, which ultimately led to two deputies opening fire, killing one man, according to Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez. The arresting affidavit does not say exactly what preceded the gunfire.

In addition to the man who was killed, another person was hit in the hand by bullet shrapnel and two others were hurt when they fell while trying to run from the scene, according to Osceola County Fire Rescue.

The sheriff spoke only briefly after the shooting Wednesday, saying that he would not comment further as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement would be handling the investigation moving forward.

Ad

“It’s an officer-involved shooting. Two of our officers are involved. They’re fine. We have one deceased male and we’re fully cooperating with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement,” Lopez said.