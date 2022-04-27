Body found along US-192 in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A body was found along an Osceola County road Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the body was found Wednesday morning near St. Cloud Village Court and US-192.

According to investigators, the driver of a sedan was traveling east on the highway when a Kissimmee woman, 54, attempted to cross the street -- not within a crosswalk or intersection -- and entered the path of the driver.

Authorities said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said the driver notified law enforcement of the crash and is cooperating with investigators as they continue to collect evidence.

“The vehicle driver did call 911 so we will be investigating what was said on the 911 calls and then, of course, what the driver said to the deputies that arrived on scene in regards to the collision,” FHP Lt. Tara Crescenzi told News 6.

According to Crescenzi, the driver followed the law by immediately notifying investigators about the crash.

“If you believe you’ve been involved in a crash or a collision, even if it’s just property damage or an animal, you have to notify law enforcement. It is required per Florida state statute. Remain on scene,” she said.

Crescenzi said troopers, alongside two other agencies, are still looking into why the woman was crossing the roadway in an unmarked area, which is illegal.

“Be mindful of vehicles,” she said. “As drivers our eyes are trained to see the biggest largest object, right? So, a big vehicle, an SUV, a truck and we might not see the pedestrian. So, in this case, you also have to factor in speed. How fast was the vehicle going? And how fast can I get across the roadway? And unfortunately, in this case it was (a) fatal consequence.”

US-192 east was closed throughout the morning as the investigation continued and reopened just before 3 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation and it is unknown whether the driver will face charges at this time. News 6 will provide more details as we receive them.