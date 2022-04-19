‘Disaster strikes any moment:’ Osceola group prepares seniors for hurricane season weeks ahead

The Osceola Council on Aging is already starting to sort boxes of canned food, blankets and flashlights to make sure the senior population is prepared for the upcoming hurricane season, which starts June 1.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The 2022 Hurricane season is still several weeks away, but Crystal Williams is making sure to drop off a hurricane kit for a senior in Kissimmee.

Williams is one of several volunteers of the Osceola Council on Aging, a nonprofit organization that services the elderly population in Osceola County.

“Oh, I love it, and I love helping elderly people,” Williams said as she drove her black sedan with a box of non-perishable food and a care bag to the home of Cecilia, a member of the nonprofit.

The Osceola Council on Aging is already starting to sort boxes of canned food, blankets and flashlights to make sure the senior population is prepared for the upcoming hurricane season, which starts June 1.

“Rain started already and there’s some flood in the area,” said Wilda Belisle, senior VP of nutrition with the organization. “That’s why we start earlier. We never know what can happen. Disaster strikes any moment.”

Established in 1971, the organization is the largest social services organization in Osceola County.

“Our seniors are the most at risk, so we want to take them as the top priority,” said Warren Hougland, senior VP for community action. “You wanna make sure our senior population is protected the most, and food is a vital part of that, especially during a hurricane.”

According to researchers, the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be more active than usual.

Three months ago Williams decided to volunteer by taking food to seniors. The 58-year-old told News 6 it’s her calling to help those who may have mobility issues, might not have a car or in some cases, don’t have someone to care for them.

“It breaks my heart when others don’t care about their family members,” said Williams. “A lot of them cannot get out and they need somebody. If anybody can do this I challenge them to come and help because these people need help.”