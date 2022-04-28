Man dead after 2 Osceola deputies open fire near Target, sheriff says

Two deputies opened fire near a Target located at 4795 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Osceola County. One person died from the gunfire.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after two Osceola County deputies opened fire near a Target shopping center Wednesday evening.

[TRENDING: As Florida feuds with Disney, GOP voters, donors live inside elite Disney World community | Video showing 1-year-old being slapped leads to woman’s arrest, Sanford police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“It’s an officer-involved shooting. Two of our officers are involved. They’re fine. We have one deceased male and we’re fully cooperating with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement,” said Sheriff Marcos Lopez in a brief statement to the media.

Ad

The sheriff did not say what led up to the gunfire or whether anyone other than the deputies opened fire.

“I’m not going to be commenting because the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is actually going to assume this investigation and we don’t want to step on their toes,” Lopez said before walking away from the media without answering questions.

Osceola County Fire Rescue said four adults were transported from the scene, one with a gunshot wound who later died. One other victim was hit in the hand by bullet shrapnel and two others were hurt from falling while running away from the scene, according to OCFR.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.