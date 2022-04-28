Orlando police search for missing woman, 11-month-old baby

Tanayris Negron-Mantilla and Katalina, 11 months old.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing woman and her 11-month-old baby.

The department said Tanayris Negron-Mantilla was reported missing by her mother on Monday.

Police said she is possibly traveling in a gray 2016 Toyota Camry with her daughter, Katalina.

Negron-Mantilla’s mother said she needs her medication, the department said.

Anyone with information or sees the two is asked to call 911.