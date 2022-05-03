‘Breaking Bad’ stars to cook up cocktails at Orlando bar

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s not meth-cal. It’s mezcal.

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are the ones who are knocking on an Orlando restaurant’s door Wednesday afternoon to promote their new line of mezcal, Dos Hombres.

[TRENDING: Orlando restaurant makes changes after problems with high school students, parents | Twitter moving to Florida? Here’s what Gov. DeSantis said about it | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The “Breaking Bad” stars will be at Bar Louie’s Orlando Gateway establishment, located at 7015 S. Semoran Blvd., from 4-5 p.m. serving up anything but Blue Sky.

Ad

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Dos Hombres duo behind the bar,” Bar Louie CEO Tom Fricke said in a news release. “Aaron and Bryan’s mezcal is top-of-the-line in flavor and smoothness, and we can’t wait to feature it on our menu and in the new cocktail. We look forward to seeing everyone on Wednesday to learn more about Dos Hombres!”

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Paul and Cranston will be signing Dos Hombres bottles as well as serving Method to the Madness Mules, a concoction cooked up using Sauza Hacienda Silver, Dos Hombres mezcal, guava, lime and Fever-Tree Ginger Beer.

Orlando patrons can enjoy cocktail hour at the location from 4-7 p.m. with 50% off select menu items.

The newest twist on a Moscow Mule will feature on Bar Louie’s drink menu starting May 25.

Ad

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: