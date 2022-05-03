Teachers and school employees to get in free at WonderWorks Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – WonderWorks Orlando is offering teachers and school staff free admission this month.

The attraction located along International Drive said they are offering the deal as part of teacher appreciation days.

“We are so excited to welcome local teachers, education staff, and their families to WonderWorks,” says Katie Taber, education sales manager of WonderWorks Orlando. “This is one of the most exciting months for us because we get to thank all the hardworking individuals who are guiding the next generation of scientists and leaders!”

Guests will have full access to all the exhibits and attractions including the hurricane shack, bed of nails, bubble lab, and the glow-in-the-dark ropes course.

Exhibits at WonderWorks focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) topics, giving guests of all ages a fun way to learn.

“We can’t thank our local teachers and support staff enough for what they do for our students and our community,” said Brian Wayne, general manager of WonderWorks Orlando. “We love working with them throughout the year, but this is really our time to give back to them in a small way as a token of our appreciation.”

In order for a school educator or staff member to get the special deal, they will need to fill out an online voucher. Teachers and staff will also need to present school identification or a recent pay stub upon entry.

Educators can also get 50% off admission for up to four guests who join them while visiting.

To learn more about WonderWorks Orlando, head to the attraction’s website.

