SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream releases first look and ticket specials

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is ready to dive into the Halloween season.
On Thursday, the theme park posted the first Howl-O-Scream teaser video giving fans a taste of what’s to come to the event this fall.
The video shows a creature, possibly a siren from last year’s event, writing a blood dripping tally on a wall.
“After a successful ‘inaugural fear,’ Howl-O-Scream will once again wash ashore in Orlando on Sept. 9, 2022 with nowhere to hide! This year promises to be bigger than ever before with more pulse-pounding, sweat-inducing haunts, thrills, and chills,” the Howl-O-Scream website described.
This year, for 28 event nights, guests can experience haunted houses, scare zones, bars, live shows and more.
Last year was the first time Howl-O-Scream was held at SeaWorld Orlando.
The theme park has yet to announce any of the haunted houses for this year’s event.
Guests can save on event tickets by purchasing tickets ahead of time.
Single event tickets start at $34.99. SeaWorld Orlando annual pass holders can grab a single-night ticket for only $29.99. For an ultimate thrill, guests can purchase a two-park ticket for $84.99, which gets a guest access to Howl-O-Scream events at SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
Howl-O-Scream is celebrating Friday the 13th with a 24-hour flash sale on tickets. On May 13 only, guests can purchase two single-event tickets for as low as $66.66.
The event begins Sept. 9 and runs through Halloween night.
Click here to learn more about Howl-O-Scream in Orlando.
