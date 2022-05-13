SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream releases first look and ticket specials

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is ready to dive into the Halloween season.

On Thursday, the theme park posted the first Howl-O-Scream teaser video giving fans a taste of what’s to come to the event this fall.

The video shows a creature, possibly a siren from last year’s event, writing a blood dripping tally on a wall.

“After a successful ‘inaugural fear,’ Howl-O-Scream will once again wash ashore in Orlando on Sept. 9, 2022 with nowhere to hide! This year promises to be bigger than ever before with more pulse-pounding, sweat-inducing haunts, thrills, and chills,” the Howl-O-Scream website described.

This year, for 28 event nights, guests can experience haunted houses, scare zones, bars, live shows and more.

Last year was the first time Howl-O-Scream was held at SeaWorld Orlando.

The theme park has yet to announce any of the haunted houses for this year’s event.

Howl-O-Scream Orlando (SeaWorld)

Guests can save on event tickets by purchasing tickets ahead of time.

Single event tickets start at $34.99. SeaWorld Orlando annual pass holders can grab a single-night ticket for only $29.99. For an ultimate thrill, guests can purchase a two-park ticket for $84.99, which gets a guest access to Howl-O-Scream events at SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Howl-O-Scream is celebrating Friday the 13th with a 24-hour flash sale on tickets. On May 13 only, guests can purchase two single-event tickets for as low as $66.66.

The event begins Sept. 9 and runs through Halloween night.

Click here to learn more about Howl-O-Scream in Orlando.

