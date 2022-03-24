78º

WEATHER ALERT

Theme Parks

Tickets and dates announced for Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights

Fall event begins Sept. 2

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Universal Orlando, Universal Studios, Halloween Horror Nights, Halloween, Travel, Theme Parks
Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights (Universal Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla.Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Orlando’s premiere fall event, is set to return this year for a record-breaking 43 nights., the company announced Thursday.

Beginning Sept. 2, guests will be able to experience 10 all-new haunted houses, five terrorizing scare zones and two incredible live shows.

“Season after season, the terror has no bounds as Universal Orlando pulls out all of the sinister stops to celebrate Halloween with a fearsome slate of festivities that not only come to life at the award-winning event – but also across the entire destination, from dining to hotel experiences and more,” Universal described in a news release.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

This year marks 31 years for the annual event, which draws thousands of people to Central Florida each fall. In addition to the popular haunted houses, guests will also get the chance to try delicious food and drinks inspired by the event’s haunts and shop the latest merchandise.

Single-night event tickets for Halloween Horror Nights are available now.

Guests can also stay, scream and save up to $200, based on a seven-night stay, with a special vacation package that includes one-night admission to the event and accommodations at a Universal hotel located just minutes from the fun. This package also includes the popular “Get 2 Days Free with a 3-Day Ticket” offer that gives guests five days of admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks.

Universal said special ticket upgrades including R.I.P. guided tour experiences and Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror tours are available now. Additional details about Halloween Horror Nights including haunted house themes and other ticket upgrades will be announced at a later date.

This year’s event will run through Halloween night.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email