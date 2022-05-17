SeaWorld Orlando wins USA Today poll, and that means free beer

SeaWorld Orlando offers free beer for limited time after park won the top spot in online poll

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is celebrating being the number one theme park in the country by giving its guests a free beer.

Now through May 20, guests 21 years of age and older may get a free 7oz beer at Waterway Bar next to Infinity Falls.

Free drinks are available from 11 a.m. until one hour prior to park close. Guests must provide a valid photo ID.

Just last week, SeaWorld Orlando won the top spot in a new USA Today online poll.

The theme park not only won for best theme park, but for its newest attraction, Ice Breaker.

