SeaWorld Orlando wins USA Today poll, and that means free beer

Park honored as best theme park in the country

Landon McReynolds, Producer

SeaWorld Orlando offers free beer for limited time after park won the top spot in online poll (SeaWorld)

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is celebrating being the number one theme park in the country by giving its guests a free beer.

Now through May 20, guests 21 years of age and older may get a free 7oz beer at Waterway Bar next to Infinity Falls.

Free drinks are available from 11 a.m. until one hour prior to park close. Guests must provide a valid photo ID.

Just last week, SeaWorld Orlando won the top spot in a new USA Today online poll.

The theme park not only won for best theme park, but for its newest attraction, Ice Breaker.

