SeaWorld Orlando takes top spot for best theme park

SeaWorld Orlando's Ice Breaker opens to the public on Feb. 18, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has taken the top spot for best theme park in the country, according to results in a new USA Today online poll.

USA Today said a panel of experts partnered with editors to pick the initial nominees and the top 10 winners were later determined by its readers.

SeaWorld Orlando not only won for best theme park but also for its all-new attraction, Ice Breaker.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay was also nominated for best theme park. Busch Garden Tampa Bay’s Iron Gwazi, Universal Orlando’s Velocicoaster, and Peppa Pig’s Daddy Pig Roller Coaster were also nominated for best new ride.

Take a look at the results below.

Best theme park:

SeaWorld Orlando - Orlando, FL

Silver Dollar City - Branson, MO

Kings Island - Mason, OH

Busch Gardens Williamsburg - Williamsburg, VA

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay - Tampa, FL

Cedar Point - Sandusky, OH

Dollywood - Pigeon Forge, TN

Six Flags Magic Mountain - Valencia, CA

Holiday World - Santa Claus, IN

Hersheypark - Hershey, PA

Best New Attraction

Ice Breaker - SeaWorld Orlando

Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster - Peppa Pig Theme Park

Emperor - SeaWorld San Diego

Pantheon - Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Tidal Surge - SeaWorld San Antonio

Jersey Devil - Six Flags Great Adventure

Iron Gwazi - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Wonder Woman Flight of Courage - Six Flags Magic Mountain

Jurassic VelociCoaster - Universal Orlando

Lego Factory Adventure - Legoland New York Resort

