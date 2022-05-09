SeaWorld Orlando takes top spot for best theme park

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has taken the top spot for best theme park in the country, according to results in a new USA Today online poll.
USA Today said a panel of experts partnered with editors to pick the initial nominees and the top 10 winners were later determined by its readers.
SeaWorld Orlando not only won for best theme park but also for its all-new attraction, Ice Breaker.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay was also nominated for best theme park. Busch Garden Tampa Bay’s Iron Gwazi, Universal Orlando’s Velocicoaster, and Peppa Pig’s Daddy Pig Roller Coaster were also nominated for best new ride.
Take a look at the results below.
Best theme park:
- SeaWorld Orlando - Orlando, FL
- Silver Dollar City - Branson, MO
- Kings Island - Mason, OH
- Busch Gardens Williamsburg - Williamsburg, VA
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay - Tampa, FL
- Cedar Point - Sandusky, OH
- Dollywood - Pigeon Forge, TN
- Six Flags Magic Mountain - Valencia, CA
- Holiday World - Santa Claus, IN
- Hersheypark - Hershey, PA
Best New Attraction
- Ice Breaker - SeaWorld Orlando
- Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster - Peppa Pig Theme Park
- Emperor - SeaWorld San Diego
- Pantheon - Busch Gardens Williamsburg
- Tidal Surge - SeaWorld San Antonio
- Jersey Devil - Six Flags Great Adventure
- Iron Gwazi - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
- Wonder Woman Flight of Courage - Six Flags Magic Mountain
- Jurassic VelociCoaster - Universal Orlando
- Lego Factory Adventure - Legoland New York Resort
