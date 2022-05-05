Disney shares update on EPCOT’s historic transformation

CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza, seen in the upper-right of this artist concept rendering, will bring EPCOT international festivals to the center of the Walt Disney World Resort theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World shared new renderings Thursday of the new experiences and locations coming to EPCOT.

The theme park is currently undergoing one of its largest transformations in its history, bringing the next generation of immersive storytelling to life through new attractions and experiences.

First announced back in 2019, Disney said the park would be unified with four neighborhoods that each speak to important aspects of the world and its people: World Showcase, World Celebration, World Nature and World Discover.

Over the past few months, some of the those new experiences have opened and come to life for guests to enjoy.

World Celebration

As part of the EPCOT transformation happening now at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, the park’s World Celebration neighborhood will offer a beautiful hub divided into several different gardens, with a central planter based on the five-ring EPCOT logo. (Disney) (Disney)

In World Celebration, guests can now experience the theme park’s newly renovated entrance, complete with new lightning, landscaping and fountain. The area is also home to the all-new Connections Café and Eatery, Club Cool and Creations Shop.

In the near future, World Celebration will offer a beautiful hub divided into several different gardens, with a central planter based on the five-ring EPCOT logo.

As part of the ongoing EPCOT transformation at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., the gardens at the center of the park will evolve with the seasons. (Disney) (Disney)

The area will also be home to Dreamer’s Point, which will be the home of a statue paying tribute to the original dreamer, Walt Disney.

As shown in this artist concept rendering, a new statue of Walt Disney will be part of the new World Celebration neighborhood at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, in a new location called Dreamer’s Point. (Disney) (Walt Disney World)

Some of EPCOT’s future festivals will be taking part in World Celebration as well.

CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza, a multi-use facility and outdoor event space, respectively, in the center of EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, will have the flexibility to host intimate musical performances that extend out into the nearby gardens, as well as large-scale concerts. (Disney) (Disney)

Disney said the CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza, a multi-use facility and outdoor event space, will have the flexibility to host intimate musical performances that extend out into the nearby gardens, as well as large-scale concerts.

World Nature

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. (Disney)

Just a few steps from World Celebration will be World Nature, which encompasses The Land, The Seas and Imagination pavilions. This area will also be the home of the all-new “Journey of Water” experience.

“Journey of Water, inspired by the hit Disney film ‘Moana’ will be a lush exploration trail inviting EPCOT guests to meet and play with magical living water,” Disney described in a news release.

A new rendering of the experience shows trees, fountains and water falls throughout.

World Discovery

The first full-size Starblaster ever built stands outside Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new family-thrill coaster attraction at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Kent Phillips, photographer) (Disney)

In World Discovery, guests will soon blast into an all-new experience, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This new roller coaster attraction sends guests flying from Earth to the planet of Xandar.

The family thrill ride is one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world, and each vehicle rotates 360 degrees to focus guests on the action, including the first reverse launch on a Disney coaster.

The new attraction opens to guests on May 27.

World Showcase

Harmonious debuts at EPCOT (Disney)

In World Showcase, guests are now fully enjoying new experiences including Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in France, and the all-new nighttime spectacular, Harmonious, which opened on Oct. 1.

In the original transformation plans, World Showcase would of have received an attraction based around Mary Poppins in the U.K. However, those plans were put on hold due to the pandemic.

For more on EPCOT and Walt Disney World Resort, visit WDWNews.com

