Man shot, killed when fight leads to shots fired in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Wednesday night during a fight in Seminole County, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the shooting near Sanford Avenue and Fern Drive.

Deputies said two men who knew each other got into a fight when shots were fired.

The sheriff’s office has not said whether someone has been taken into custody.

Crime scene investigators were at the home early Thursday collecting evidence.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.