Chapek: EPCOT’s ‘Mary Poppins’ project on hold, not canceled

BAY LAKE, Fla. – It may be a while before Walt Disney World receives its promised Mary Poppins attraction at EPCOT.

During a Disney shareholders meeting Wednesday, CEO Bob Chapek said the project has been put on hold alongside the Avengers Quinjet attraction at Disneyland.

“Certainly, the Poppins project, which I was very excited about, has had to be put on hold for awhile - as has the Quinjet,” Chapek explained. “But you know, those are projects that we’ve got sort of in a holding pattern right now. And as our cash situation becomes a bit more robust and a little bit back to normal, in terms of our liquidity, we look forward to hopefully refunding those projects in the future.”

First announced in 2019, the Mary Poppins attraction would have been found in the United Kingdom pavilion at EPCOT.

“You will step in time down Cherry Tree Lane past Admiral Boom’s house, then enter Number 17, home of the Banks family, where your adventure will begin,” leaders described during a 2019 D23 expo event.

When Disney was forced to close its theme parks due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaders were forced to postpone development of the Mary Poppins attraction.

The project was just a piece of several new experiences announced as part of EPCOT’s historic transformation.

Later this summer, Disney will open its all-new roller coaster attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Imagineers are also in the process of building Journey of Water, a Moana-themed experience in the World Nature neighborhood.

EPCOT already debuted the nighttime show Harmonious and the new attraction, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, as part of the resort’s 50th anniversary celebration.

