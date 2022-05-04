86º

Theme Parks

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open with virtual queue at EPCOT

New attraction opening May 27

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Disney World, Theme Parks, EPCOT, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
It’s Save the Galaxy Time! Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Debuts May 27 at Walt Disney World Resort (Disney)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – This month, Walt Disney World will open its highly anticipated new roller coaster attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

According to Disney’s website, when the ride opens on May 27, guests will be required to have a virtual or individual lightning lane return time.

No standby option will be available for park guests.

[TRENDING: Installation underway of wrong-way detection system on new I-4 Express lanes | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“Virtual queues continue to be helpful with the launch of popular attractions and the debut of new experiences and offerings, so we may use them again from time to time for select experiences in the future,” Disney said on its website.

Walt Disney World has implemented virtual queues for some of its other popular attractions including Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Those virtual queues have since been dropped and the rides now have standby queue options.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind (Disney)

Guests can get a virtual queue reservation through the My Disney Experience app just before 7 a.m. each day.

The other way to experience the attraction is with an individual lightning lane, which runs through the new personalized itinerary tool, Disney Genie.

For an additional fee, guests can pay and select a time of day to ride the new attraction. Other rides that use the individual lightning lanes option include Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Frozen Ever After, Space Mountain, Avatar Flight of Passage and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.

Disney said lightning lane entry purchases are limited in availability.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email