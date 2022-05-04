Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open with virtual queue at EPCOT

It’s Save the Galaxy Time! Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Debuts May 27 at Walt Disney World Resort

BAY LAKE, Fla. – This month, Walt Disney World will open its highly anticipated new roller coaster attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

According to Disney’s website, when the ride opens on May 27, guests will be required to have a virtual or individual lightning lane return time.

No standby option will be available for park guests.

[TRENDING: Installation underway of wrong-way detection system on new I-4 Express lanes | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“Virtual queues continue to be helpful with the launch of popular attractions and the debut of new experiences and offerings, so we may use them again from time to time for select experiences in the future,” Disney said on its website.

Walt Disney World has implemented virtual queues for some of its other popular attractions including Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Those virtual queues have since been dropped and the rides now have standby queue options.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind (Disney)

Guests can get a virtual queue reservation through the My Disney Experience app just before 7 a.m. each day.

Ad

The other way to experience the attraction is with an individual lightning lane, which runs through the new personalized itinerary tool, Disney Genie.

For an additional fee, guests can pay and select a time of day to ride the new attraction. Other rides that use the individual lightning lanes option include Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Frozen Ever After, Space Mountain, Avatar Flight of Passage and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.

Disney said lightning lane entry purchases are limited in availability.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.