Disney shares 1st look onboard ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has shared one of the first looks onboard the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster.

In the 27-second clip posted on Disney Parks Blog, viewers get a glimpse of what’s to come at the new Wonders of Xandar pavilion at EPCOT. Some of the things viewers see is the giant Starblaster ship out front of the attraction, the ride in motion, popular Guardians characters and even the attraction’s villain, Eson, a Celestial.

Take a look below

Earlier this week, Disney shared on its social media that actor Terry Crews would be in the attraction as the character, Centurion Tal Marik, Commander of the Starcharter and close advisor to Nova Prime, Glenn Close’s character in the films.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world, housed in one of the largest show buildings ever constructed for a Disney theme park. The thrill ride is also the first Disney coaster with a reverse launch.

As part of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new family-thrill coaster attraction debuting this summer inside EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort. (Walt Disney World)

Disney announced that when guests take a ride on the new attraction it will feature an “Awesome Mix” of six songs including:

“September”

“Disco Inferno”

“Conga”

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World”

“I Ran”

“One Way or Another”

The new attraction be located in the theme park’s newly named World Discovery neighborhood.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind officially debuts to the public on May 27.

