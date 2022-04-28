Disney Cruise Line debuts new Halloween experiences

Disney Cruise Line Puts a Spell on New Experiences for Halloween on the High Seas

CELEBRATION, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line has announced new spooktacular experiences that guests will see during their “Halloween on the High Seas” voyages.

The cruise line said the special sailings will be offered on select cruises between September and October of this year.

[TRENDING: Man shoots 2 teens breaking into his car in Orange County, deputies say | Disney offers water park ticket deal for Florida residents | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“Guest-favorite entertainment and activities, including trick-or-treating, spooky parties, elaborate décor and themed food and beverage items, will await guests on these limited-time voyages as each ship transforms into a ghoulish wonderland,” Disney Cruise Line said in a news release.

Ad

Disney Cruise Line treats guests sailing in the fall to a wickedly good time as the Disney ships transform into a ghoulish wonderland during Halloween on the High Seas cruises. For this extra-spooky celebration, each ship boasts its own signature Pumpkin Tree. (Disney Cruise Line)

For the first time ever, guests will get the chance to see Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow dressed as the Sanderson Sisters from the popular film “Hocus Pocus.” Other popular Disney characters will be onboard dressed in their Halloween best and will be ready for photos.

Onboard the all-new Disney Wish, debuting from Port Canaveral on July 17, the ship will introduce a unique twist on the lobby Halloween pumpkin tree.

Disney Cruise Line Puts a Spell on New Experiences for Halloween on the High Seas (Disney Cruise Line)

“Featuring lighter bark, graceful branches and a mystical face, this enchanted tree that grew perfect gourds with the help of a Wishing Star at night produced the perfect pumpkin that became the coach that carried Cinderella to the Prince’s Ball,” Disney leaders described.

Other experiences onboard many Disney Cruise Line ships include the fun-filled costume party Mickey’s Mouse-querade Party, an adult-exclusive dance party, special themed food and beverage items and showings of frightful films on the ship’s Funnel Vison screen.

Ad

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.