EPCOT opens Connections Café & Eatery

Quick-service restaurant serving up cuisines from around the world

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Connections Café & Eatery at EPCOT (Landon McReynolds, WKMG)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The all-new Connections Café & Eatery has officially opened at EPCOT.

The new quick-service restaurant is serving up delicious cuisines from around the world and is the latest addition to open during Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

Some foods on the menu include burgers, chicken sandwiches, pizzas, salads and a number of drinks and desserts.

Connections Café & Eatery at EPCOT (Disney)

“The new location features two distinct experiences all under one roof – an eatery on one side serving lunch and dinner menus, and a café and pastry shop on the other open all day long. This large new dining location is the next step in the ongoing transformation of EPCOT and a highlight of the newly named World Celebration neighborhood,” Disney said on its blog.

The new restaurant replaced the former Electric Umbrella restaurant in the park.

Imagineers said the new restaurant features colorful murals, floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the nearby Creations Shop, Spaceship Earth and even more that is to come during the theme park’s historic transformation.

Connections Café & Eatery at EPCOT (Disney)

The new restaurant will also be home to the new Starbucks location.

Guests can mobile order foods from the new restaurant from the My Disney Experience app.

