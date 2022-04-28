Disney rolls out spooky Halloween treats, shares first look at fall merchandise

Halfway to Halloween celebration foods, merchandise coming this fall to Walt Disney World

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is getting into the spooky spirit a little early this year.

As part of its “Halfway to Halloween” celebration, the theme parks are rolling out some frightful foods and giving its guests a first look at some of the Halloween merchandise coming to the parks this fall.

[TRENDING: Man shoots 2 teens breaking into his car in Orange County, deputies say | Disney offers water park ticket deal for Florida residents | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“The first of a cauldron full of Halfway to Halloween surprises will materialize later this morning from the kitchens of Disney Parks. We’re unearthing some dreadfully delicious Halloween-inspired eats and treats at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort,” Disney said on its blog.

Available at Various Outdoor Vending Carts in West Side, Mickey Mummy Popcorn Bucket (Limit two per, person per transaction while supplies last) (Disney)

During the limited time event, guests can try a Sister’s Elixir hot cocoa bomb at The Ganachery, pumpkin or Frankenstein cake slices at Gideon’s Bakehouse, Hocus Pocus “Amuck” cakes at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa or grab a Mickey Mummy (available at Disney Springs) or Jack Skellington (available at Magic Kingdom) popcorn bucket.

Halfway to Halloween is officially here, and Barnabas Mephistophelittle has outdone himself this year! Here's everything... Posted by Gideon's Bakehouse on Thursday, April 28, 2022

Many of the food items are available through May 1.

Hocus Pocus “Amuck” Cakes: Rich devil’s food cake with “peanut boo-tter” filling decorated to resemble all three Sanderson Sisters (Disney)

Walt Disney World on Thursday shared that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party would be returning to the Magic Kingdom this fall.

Ad

To celebrate, Disney shared a first look at some of the merchandise coming to the resort this fall.

Halloween merchandise coming to this fall to Walt Disney World and ShopDisney (Disney)

Some of the new items include a Halloween Spirit Jersey, two-piece sleep sets, Halloween Loungefly, Mickey Mouse pumpkin bubble wand lights, Oogie Boogie Minnie Mouse ear headbands, Hocus Pocus mugs or Corkcicle, and collections that celebrate the Haunted Mansion and Walt Disney’s Silly Symphonies, Skeleton Dance.

Halloween merchandise coming to this fall to Walt Disney World and ShopDisney (Disney)

Disney said many of the items will be available in the park and on ShopDisney beginning in August.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.