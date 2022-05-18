Baby delivered mid-flight on Orlando-bound Frontier plane, airline says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman went into labor unexpectedly during a flight from Denver International Airport to Orlando International Airport, according to Frontier Airlines’ Facebook page.

Diana Giraldo, a flight attendant on the plane, helped the mother to the back lavatory and assisted her in giving birth, the airline said.

The captain of the plane, Chris Nye, said Giraldo was “exemplary” and “calm.”

“Diana again went above and beyond after the completion of the flight to coordinate our return to Orlando,” Nye said.

According to Nye, dispatchers had the plane make a stop in Pensacola.

“The whole crew really did a great job. I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion,” Nye said. “Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us. This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft.”