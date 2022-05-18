Superstar Parade ending at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s the final weeks for Universal Orlando’s Super Parade.

The theme park announced Wednesday on its website the popular parade will come to an end on June 8 to make way for new entertainment experiences.

The parade, which debuted back in 2012, features a number of floats and characters from popular films including “Despicable Me,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Dora the Explorer” and “The Secret Life of Pets.”

Universal Orlando Superstar Parade (WKMG)

The parade returned last year as the theme park brought back more entertainment following the coronavirus pandemic closure.

Universal Orlando has not said what will replace the parade in the future.

