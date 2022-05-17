78º

WEATHER ALERT

Theme Parks

Disney: Harmony Barber Shop and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique get reopening dates

Both experiences have been closed since 2020

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Disney World, Theme Parks, Magic Kingdom
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Walt Disney World (Disney)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced the reopening dates for two of its popular family experiences at the Magic Kingdom.

The Harmony Barber Shop along Main Street U.S.A. will be taking haircuts again on July 31.

[TRENDING: By the numbers: Here’s what it costs to live in Central Florida | Identity thief uses fraudulent deed to take Orange County man’s property | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“Considered by many to be a rite of passage, the cherished “My First Haircut” experience is making its return as stylists eagerly await to shower their young friends with magic and extra special pixie dust for the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration to commemorate this special milestone,” Disney said on its blog.

Disney said a limited number of reservations will be available per day and can be booked through the My Disney Experience app beginning June 28.

Walk-in appointments will be accepted based on availability.

In addition to guests visiting the Harmony Barber Shop, Disney said the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will also be reopening later this year.

More details on the boutique’s reopening will be announced at a later date.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email