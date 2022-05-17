Disney: Harmony Barber Shop and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique get reopening dates

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced the reopening dates for two of its popular family experiences at the Magic Kingdom.

The Harmony Barber Shop along Main Street U.S.A. will be taking haircuts again on July 31.

“Considered by many to be a rite of passage, the cherished “My First Haircut” experience is making its return as stylists eagerly await to shower their young friends with magic and extra special pixie dust for the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration to commemorate this special milestone,” Disney said on its blog.

Disney said a limited number of reservations will be available per day and can be booked through the My Disney Experience app beginning June 28.

Walk-in appointments will be accepted based on availability.

In addition to guests visiting the Harmony Barber Shop, Disney said the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will also be reopening later this year.

More details on the boutique’s reopening will be announced at a later date.

