84º

Theme Parks

‘Lightyear’ sneak peeks coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

New film in theaters June 17

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Disney World, Theme Parks, Entertainment, Disney's Hollywood Studios
This image released by Disney/Pixar shows character Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans, in a scene from the animated film "Lightyear," releasing June 17. (Disney/Pixar via AP) (Uncredited, © 2021 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World will soon give its guests a first look at the all-new film ‘Lightyear.

Beginning May 20, guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios can get a first look at some of the scenes from the film.

[TRENDING: Frontier shares photo of baby delivered mid-flight on plane heading to Orlando | Florida Farm Bureau wants to raise your homeowner’s insurance 49% | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, “Lightyear” follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion Sox,” Disney said on its blog.

Watch the film’s trailer below.

The previews will be happening at the Walt Disney Presents attraction, located behind Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear” releases in theaters June 17.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email