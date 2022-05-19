‘Lightyear’ sneak peeks coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This image released by Disney/Pixar shows character Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans, in a scene from the animated film "Lightyear," releasing June 17. (Disney/Pixar via AP)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World will soon give its guests a first look at the all-new film ‘Lightyear.’

Beginning May 20, guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios can get a first look at some of the scenes from the film.

“A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, “Lightyear” follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion Sox,” Disney said on its blog.

Watch the film’s trailer below.

The previews will be happening at the Walt Disney Presents attraction, located behind Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear” releases in theaters June 17.

