Disney making changes to Genie+. Here’s what you need to know

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is making some slight changes to its personalized itinerary tool, Disney Genie.

Beginning June 8, Disney will no longer offer the option to purchase the service pre-arrival as a ticket add-on for dates remaining in 2022 and in 2023.

Guests will only be able to purchase Disney Genie+ through the My Disney Experience app on the day of their visit, one day at a time, and based on availability. Disney said guests who had purchased the service for upcoming visits will not be impacted.

“We’re focused on delivering the best possible guest experience, and this adjustment will help manage the incredibly strong demand our guests have shown for Disney Genie+,” Disney said on its blog. “We are listening to your feedback and are exploring ways to make our theme park services better and easier to use – we’ll stay in touch about future updates to help you prepare and plan.”

Disney Genie now available on the My Disney Experience App

Disney said on average, guests who purchased the Genie+ service will continue to enter two to three attractions or experiences each day using the Lightning Lane entrance when the first selection is made early in the day.

Disney Genie costs park guests $15 a day at Walt Disney World.

Disney Genie is built into the My Disney Experience app and allows guests to seamlessly map out their day across the theme parks with ease. The app launched last fall and includes personalized itinerary planning, future wait times for attractions, showtimes, restaurant reservation and mobile ordering, attraction virtual queues, tips and so much more.

