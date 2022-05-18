Orlando man wins $5 million in Gold Rush lottery scratch-off

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man got quite the payday when he bought a $20 scratch-off game ticket and won $5 million.

Herbert Harris, 30, claimed his prize from the Gold Rush Limited game from the Florida Lottery, taking a lump sum of $3.9 million.

Harris bought the scratch-off ticket at the Right Way Food Store at 6700 N. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando.

There are only 32 tickets worth the $5 million prize for this game. The overall odds of winning the $5 million prize on Gold Rush Limited is 1 in 2,362,500.

There are also 100 $1 million prizes, and smaller prices ranging from $100,000 on down.