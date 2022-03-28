Seminole County man claims $5 million on scratch-off game

The $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game tickets are $20. The game launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County man claimed a $5 million prize after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket.

Paul Broomfield, 53, won the prize after buying a ticket of the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game, the Florida Lottery announced in a press release on Monday. He is the sixth person to win the top prize since the game was launched in September 2019.

Broomfield, who is from Winter Springs, purchased a winning ticket at a 7-Eleven location at 496 E. State Rd. in Longwood.

He chose to claim his winning in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3.815 million.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.