Here’s the only way to join line for EPCOT’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind when it opens

Starting this weekend, Disney passholders can ride EPCOT's new roller coaster ahead of its grand opening this month.

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Fans of the long-awaited attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, will soon get to experience it when it opens at EPCOT on Friday, May 27.

Before guests walk through the attraction’s intergalactic entrance, they will be required to have a virtual or individual lightning lane return time. Disney said during its initial opening, no standby option will be available for park guests.

“Virtual queues continue to be helpful with the launch of popular attractions and the debut of new experiences and offerings, so we may use them again from time to time for select experiences in the future,” Disney said on its website earlier this month.

So how do I get a virtual queue?

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT (WKMG)

Beginning at 7 a.m. on the day of your visit, guests with a valid ticket or pass and a Disney Park Pass Reservation for EPCOT can check for an available boarding groups via the My Disney Experience app and request access to the virtual queue.

The first round of boarding groups can be accessed while outside the theme park.

When you open the My Disney Experience app, look for the virtual queues tab on the main menu.

Joining virtual queue for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT (WKMG)

A new screen will open and display the option for a guest to “join virtual queue.”

Joining virtual queue for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT (WKMG)

During the next step, guests can join an available boarding group, if available. Disney said in order to give as many guests as possible the opportunity to ride the attraction, each guest can enter the virtual queue no more than once per day during regular park hours.

Joining virtual queue for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT (WKMG)

If a guest is unable to get a virtual return time during the 7 a.m. boarding groups, another round of groups will be offered at 1 p.m. Unlike the first groups at 7 a.m., guests must be inside EPCOT to access this second virtual queue opportunity.

Disney stressed that joining the virtual queue does not guarantee the ability to experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Lightning Lane option

As part of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new family-thrill coaster attraction debuting this summer inside EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Walt Disney World)

Another way to experience the attraction is through the Disney Genie service. Guests with valid park admission and a park reservation can purchase an individual Lightning Lane entry in the My Disney Experience app on the same day of their visit.

Individual Lightning lane selections are subject to availability.

The pricing for the individual Lightning Lane for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has not been announced yet.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the first “other-world” showcase pavilion at EPCOT. Disney said the attraction is one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world, and Disney’s first roller coaster to feature a reverse launch.

The ride’s Omnicoaster vehicles are also out of this world, spinning 360 degrees to focus the guests’ eyes on all the action.

EPCOT's newest coaster is preparing for its grand opening this month.

