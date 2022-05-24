Cause of death released for 3 Americans at Bahamas resort

Three Americans who were found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas earlier this month died from carbon monoxide poisoning, local news outlets reported.

According to the Nassau Guardian, the victims were staying in separate villas next to each other in the same building at the resort on Exuma.

A couple identified as Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, of Tennessee were both found dead May 6, along with Vincent Chiarella, 64, of Florida, according to WPLG.

Chiarella’s wife, Donnis Chiarella, 65, was found alive and was flown to Kendall Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The Chiarella’s son, Austin, said they were in the Bahamas for their anniversary when he received a call from the U.S. Embassy with news about his parents.

He said he spoke with his mom who said she woke up and her husband was laying on the floor. She couldn’t move, her legs and arms were swollen, and she had to scream to get someone to come in the door.

Austin also said that his mother told him she got sick the day before and went to a clinic and was released, believing she was alright.

It’s unclear whether Donnis Chiarella has already been released from the hospital.

Despite the autopsy and toxicology tests that were completed, Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville told reporters last week that the victims’ families have requested that a private pathologist conduct separate autopsies on their loved ones.