US, Florida gas prices jump to new records -- again

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices in the U.S. and in Florida have again reached new record highs.

The U.S. is now at an average of $4.59 per gallon while the average price per gallon in Florida is $4.53 as of Tuesday. Florida gas prices jumped from an average of $4.48 per gallon on Monday.

Many gas stations in Central Florida are seeing prices higher than that as summer travel prepares to get underway.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said gas prices on Memorial Day are forecasted to be the holiday’s “most expensive yet.”

“A combination of tightening global supplies and strengthening demand are the main culprits behind this unprecedented pain at the pump. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a quick end in sight. Gas prices are likely to continue fluctuating throughout the summer and remain well above year-ago levels,” Jenkins said in a release.

Before this year, the previous record high in Florida was in 2008 at $3.93 per gallon. Floridians paid an average of $2.86 per gallon last year for Memorial Day travel.

AAA is estimating 90% of holiday travelers to drive to their destination this year.

Ways to save on gasoline