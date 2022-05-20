Disney adding EARidecent display, new store along International Drive

Beginning May 31, Central Florida visitors can experience Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and other Fab 50 golden sculptures as they come to life in an impressive ribbon-like Disney art display that will enwrap the outside of the Hollywood Plaza garage located at 8050 International Drive. *Conceptual rendering only. Not to scale. Content subject to change.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has shared new details about its plans to light up parts of Orlando’s International Drive.

Almost a year after the project was confirmed, Disney said they will soon finish the larger-than-life outdoor art display and open a new store for guests to experience. Both will be located at the Hollywood Plaza Garage at 8050 International Drive, just off I-4.

Disney said the large, ribbon-like display will feature characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and other Fab 50 golden sculptures that guests can see in the parks as part of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration. The display will feature additional Disney characters, celebrations and more over time.

New Disney art display coming to International Drive. May 20, 2022 (WKMG)

“We took a lot of knowledge from setting up the 50th art installations in our parks and the Orlando International Airport and wanted to spread a little of that magic out into the world,” said Will Gay, design director with Disney’s Yellow Shoes Creative Group. “It all started with a little idea and a question – could we do this? Could we turn this into a dynamic art display bigger than anything we’ve ever done before?”

Opening on May 31, the all-new Disney store will combine merchandise, ticket sales and the first-ever interactive Disney Vacation Club Virtual Discovery Station.

Beginning May 31, Central Florida visitors can find a new Walt Disney World Store at 8050 International Drive that combines merchandise, ticket sales and the first-ever interactive Disney Vacation Club Virtual Discovery Station. *Conceptual rendering only. Not to scale. Content subject to change. (Disney)

“With floor-to-ceiling screens, The Disney Vacation Club Virtual Discovery Station can transport guests to our theme parks, resorts and cruise destinations around the world via first-person virtual tours, photo galleries and videos,” Disney stated on its blog.

Disney said they found the International Drive corridor to be the perfect spot to highlight Walt Disney World and all it has to offer.

