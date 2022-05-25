The Disney Wish gets approval and arrival date at Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – The Disney Wish is one step closer to its maiden voyage.

The new ship is currently scheduled to set sail on three and four night cruises starting in July to Disney’s private island Castaway Cay in the Bahamas.

During a commission meeting on Wednesday, Port Canaveral commissioners unanimously approved three days of special events for the cruise line starting with the ship’s premiere arrival happening on June 20 between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. at cruise terminal 8 and 10.

The special event request follows with a christening ceremony happening on June 29, followed by a cruise for news media and travel experts beginning the same day.

In preparation for the christening ceremony, Disney Cruise Line will hold event rehearsals from June 16 -28. The memo explains that leaders will also install technical and structural elements at the terminal that include bleachers, stage, audio towers, light towers, video walls, generators, tents, and special effects.

The maiden voyage is scheduled July 14 and will include a water salute.

As the Disney Wish arrives at Port Canaveral, the Disney Dream will be leaving the port on June 6.

The Disney Dream (Disney)

“The Disney Dream has always called Port Canaveral home, so it’s heading down to Miami, and next year its going to Europe so it probably won’t be back for a while. It’s been a long stay since being delivered about 10 years ago,” said Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO.

Grand Hall on Disney Wish (Disney Cruise Line)

When the Disney Wish sets sail this summer, it will be the newest Disney Cruise Line ship and will be filled with innovative new experiences steeped in Disney storytelling, including the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, immersive dining experiences themed to “Frozen” and Marvel, and a high-end lounge set in the Star Wars galaxy.

Marvel Super Hero Academy on the Disney Wish (Disney Parks Blog)

The Disney Wish will also be powered by liquified natural gas, or LNG, one of the cleanest-burning fuels available, officials said. At approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, the ship will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

Click here to learn more about the new ship.