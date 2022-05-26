‘It’s time to die:’ Fourth-grader recounts what gunman told students at Texas school

According to authorities, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and 2 adults Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

UVALDE, Texas – A fourth-grade boy who survived a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas shared what he witnessed inside the classroom with KENS-TV in San Antonio.

Nineteen children and two adults were slain Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The boy, who was not identified by KENS-TV, said the 18-year-old gunman shot through a door, entered the room and announced, “It’s time to die.”

The boy told the TV station that he and four others hid under a table that had a tablecloth draped over it.

“When I heard the shooting through the door, I told my friend to hide under something so he won’t find us,” he said. “I was hiding hard. And I was telling my friend to not talk because he is going to hear us.”

