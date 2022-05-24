LATEST UPDATES: At least 21 dead in Texas elementary school shooting

Texas governor Greg Abbott announced the 18-year-old shooter who killed 14 students and a teacher at an elementary school is dead -- and a former student at Uvalde High School.

UVALDE, Texas – Here is the timeline of events for the recent shooting at a Texas elementary school that left at least 18 students and three adults dead Tuesday afternoon.

5/24 Approx. 8:40 p.m. EST: President Biden held a briefing to deliver remarks on the tragic elementary school shooting.

5/24 7:47 p.m. EST: A Texas senator briefed by state rangers announced that 18 children and 3 adults were killed in the shooting.

5/24 6:46 p.m. EST: President Joe Biden spoke on the phone with Gov. Greg Abbott from Air Force One, offering federal assistance to Texas following the shooting.

President Biden just spoke with Governor Abbott to offer any and all assistance he needs in the wake of the horrific shooting in Uvalde, TX. pic.twitter.com/u3yMHFtcJJ — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) May 24, 2022

5/24 5:56 p.m. EST: White House Press Office states the United States Flag will be flown at half-staff until May 28 in response to the shooting.

5/24 5:16 p.m. EST: Uvalde Police Department holds a news briefing to clarify details of the mass shooting. Specifically, police believe the shooter was acting alone, and several faculty and students were injured or killed during the shooting. Police confirm Ramos is dead.

5/24 Approx. 4:40 p.m. EST: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds a news briefing discussing details of the shooter. Abbott says 18-year-old Salvador Ramos was responsible for killing 14 students and a teacher and striking two officers with gunfire.

5/24 2:43 p.m. EST: The Uvalde Police Department released information about the shooting on social media Tuesday afternoon.

5/24 1:32 p.m. EST: Police respond to reports of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared.



The rest of the district is under a Secure Status. — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 24, 2022

