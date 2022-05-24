79º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

LATEST UPDATES: At least 21 dead in Texas elementary school shooting

18 students and 3 adults killed after a high school student opened fire at Robb Elementary School

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Uvalde School Shooting, Texas School Shooting, Uvalde, Texas, Shooting
Texas governor Greg Abbott announced the 18-year-old shooter who killed 14 students and a teacher at an elementary school is dead -- and a former student at Uvalde High School.

UVALDE, Texas – Here is the timeline of events for the recent shooting at a Texas elementary school that left at least 18 students and three adults dead Tuesday afternoon.

[RELATED: 18 students, 3 adults killed in shooting at Texas elementary school, gunman also dead, governor says]

5/24 Approx. 8:40 p.m. EST: President Biden held a briefing to deliver remarks on the tragic elementary school shooting.

5/24 7:47 p.m. EST: A Texas senator briefed by state rangers announced that 18 children and 3 adults were killed in the shooting.

5/24 6:46 p.m. EST: President Joe Biden spoke on the phone with Gov. Greg Abbott from Air Force One, offering federal assistance to Texas following the shooting.

5/24 5:56 p.m. EST: White House Press Office states the United States Flag will be flown at half-staff until May 28 in response to the shooting.

5/24 5:16 p.m. EST: Uvalde Police Department holds a news briefing to clarify details of the mass shooting. Specifically, police believe the shooter was acting alone, and several faculty and students were injured or killed during the shooting. Police confirm Ramos is dead.

5/24 Approx. 4:40 p.m. EST: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds a news briefing discussing details of the shooter. Abbott says 18-year-old Salvador Ramos was responsible for killing 14 students and a teacher and striking two officers with gunfire.

Texas governor Greg Abbott announced the 18-year-old shooter who killed 14 students and a teacher at an elementary school is dead -- and a former student at Uvalde High School.

5/24 2:43 p.m. EST: The Uvalde Police Department released information about the shooting on social media Tuesday afternoon.

5/24 1:32 p.m. EST: Police respond to reports of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email