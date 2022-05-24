79º

Local News

Reactions pour in after Texas elementary school shooting that killed 18 children, 3 adults

State, federal government, law enforcement officials express condolences, grief on social media

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Texas governor Greg Abbott announced the 18-year-old shooter who killed 14 students and a teacher at an elementary school is dead -- and a former student at Uvalde High School.

UVALDE, Texas – After a Texas elementary school shooting that killed at least 18 children and three adults on Tuesday afternoon, state and federal leaders along with public figures took to social media to express their heartbreak.

Federal, Florida and Texas lawmakers reacted on Twitter after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that at least 21 people were dead in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Abbott said the shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, is also dead.

The Uvalde Police Department said they responded to the scene at the Uvalde campus, located about 85 miles west of San Antonio, and evacuated Robb Elementary students to the Willie DeLeon Civic Center, where they were to reunite and be picked up by their parents.

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation ordering all flags at half-staff Wednesday as a show of respect for the victims of the school shooting.

“As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 24, 2022, by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 28, 2022. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-fourth day of May, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-two, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-sixth.”

President Joe Biden

Various state and federal lawmakers and law enforcement agencies responded to the tragic school shooting on social media. Find their responses below:

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, delivered his reaction on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

Murphy referred to the attack as “another Sandy Hook,” referring to the elementary school shooting that happened in Sandy Hook, Connecticut in 2012.

Orange County Public Schools released a statement about the attack.

“Our hearts go out to the students, staff and families in Uvalde, TX who were impacted by the shooting that occurred today at Robb Elementary School. As we end the school year, we remain vigilant in our efforts to protect our students and staff. We continually work to improve safety procedures and tools while using the summer break to reinforce the training of our employees on how to react when faced with any threat to their campus and work location. We will keep the Uvalde, TX community in our thoughts and prayers as we stand with them during this difficult time.”

OCPS

Osceola County School District

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood

Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Florida

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office

U.S. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

American professional basketball player LeBron James

