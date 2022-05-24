Reactions pour in after Texas elementary school shooting that killed 18 children, 3 adults

Texas governor Greg Abbott announced the 18-year-old shooter who killed 14 students and a teacher at an elementary school is dead -- and a former student at Uvalde High School.

UVALDE, Texas – After a Texas elementary school shooting that killed at least 18 children and three adults on Tuesday afternoon, state and federal leaders along with public figures took to social media to express their heartbreak.

Federal, Florida and Texas lawmakers reacted on Twitter after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that at least 21 people were dead in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting.

[TRENDING: Cause of death released for 3 Americans at Bahamas resort | Independent insurance agents expect premiums to drop if Florida lawmakers do these 2 things | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Abbott said the shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, is also dead.

The Uvalde Police Department said they responded to the scene at the Uvalde campus, located about 85 miles west of San Antonio, and evacuated Robb Elementary students to the Willie DeLeon Civic Center, where they were to reunite and be picked up by their parents.

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation ordering all flags at half-staff Wednesday as a show of respect for the victims of the school shooting.

“As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 24, 2022, by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 28, 2022. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-fourth day of May, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-two, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-sixth.” President Joe Biden

Various state and federal lawmakers and law enforcement agencies responded to the tragic school shooting on social media. Find their responses below:

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, delivered his reaction on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

After a Texas elementary school shooting that killed at least 14 children and one teacher in Tuesday afternoon, state and federal leaders along with public figures took to social media to express their heartbreak.

Murphy referred to the attack as “another Sandy Hook,” referring to the elementary school shooting that happened in Sandy Hook, Connecticut in 2012.

Orange County Public Schools released a statement about the attack.

Ad

“Our hearts go out to the students, staff and families in Uvalde, TX who were impacted by the shooting that occurred today at Robb Elementary School. As we end the school year, we remain vigilant in our efforts to protect our students and staff. We continually work to improve safety procedures and tools while using the summer break to reinforce the training of our employees on how to react when faced with any threat to their campus and work location. We will keep the Uvalde, TX community in our thoughts and prayers as we stand with them during this difficult time.” OCPS

Osceola County School District

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood

Watching the news with a broken heart as at least 14 more innocent students and 1 teacher are gunned down in Texas by an 18-year-old mass shooter at an elementary school.



In America these mass shootings are a parent’s and a community’s worst nightmare. — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) May 24, 2022

Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando

This is just heartbreaking! 💔🙏



14 students, one teacher killed in Texas elementary school shooting.https://t.co/HFQgNUYt4V — Linda Stewart (@LindaStewartFL) May 24, 2022

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida

Ann & I are heartbroken to hear about the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School. No student should ever be afraid to go to school. The violence must end.



We are praying for all of the victims, their families & all affected by this senseless act. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 24, 2022

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee

We are deeply saddened to learn of the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas.



Our children deserve so much better than this. Those at the highest level of government must act quickly to end these senseless acts of violence. https://t.co/LuhMojZbFN — Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) May 24, 2022

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando

“More than a dozen children were injured in a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, and at least two people were dead, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said.”



Horrifying — when will enough be enough? https://t.co/rH3tYuTk2T — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) May 24, 2022

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Florida

There are no words.https://t.co/3mQq7MuFBT — U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) May 24, 2022

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde.



We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding.



Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 24, 2022

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office

We are heartbroken to see the tragic news coming out of Uvalde, Texas today. While there are still a lot of unknowns, we recognize that no family should ever have to be faced with events like this. Our agency is praying for the victims, their families, and the community. — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) May 24, 2022

U.S. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news of the elementary school shooting in Texas and will continue to be briefed regularly as information becomes available. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) May 24, 2022

American professional basketball player LeBron James