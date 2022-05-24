18 students, 3 adults killed in shooting at Texas elementary school, gunman also dead, governor says

At least 14 children and 1 teacher are dead following a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

UVALDE, Texas – At least 18 children and 3 adults are dead following a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Uvalde Police Department initially said the shooter was apprehended at Robb Elementary School where the incident occurred about 85 miles, west of San Antonio; however, Abbott said the shooter is dead.

The gunman was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, according to the governor. News 6 partner KSAT-TV reported that Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School.

“He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” said the governor, before it was learned that more people were killed, adding that two officers were shot and wounded but were expected to survive.

Abbott said the gunman had a handgun and possibly a rifle.

Ad

President Joe Biden has ordered all flags at half-staff Wednesday as a show of respect to the victims. The flags are to remain at half-staff until sunset on May 28, according to a proclamation from the president.

[TRENDING: Cause of death released for 3 Americans at Bahamas resort | Independent insurance agents expect premiums to drop if Florida lawmakers do these 2 things | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Uvalde Memorial Hospital officials ask residents who are not immediate family members to stay away from the hospital at this time. The immediate family members of the injured students are asked to report to the Uvalde Memorial Hospital cafeteria on the second floor, health officials said.

Ad

The hospital announced on Facebook that it is holding an emergency blood drive Wednesday to help the victims of the shooting.

Update @ 1:06 Shooter is in Police Custody Update @12:38 Reunification Site for Robb Students: Robb Elementary... Posted by Uvalde Police Department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Police said that Robb Elementary students have been evacuated to the Willie DeLeon Civic Center as of 12:38 p.m. and parents are now allowed to pick up their children there at their regular dismissal times. Officers also said there will be no bus transportation and law enforcement will remain on campus to escort students to their parents’ cars.

There is still a large law enforcement presence at the school and officers encourage the public to stay away from the campus. The rest of the district is secure, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department has sent resources to the school and is ready to assist as needed, Police Chief William McManus said.

Homeland Security is also providing support and medical aid on scene and coordinating with federal, state and local partners, according to a tweet.

Ad

.@SecMayorkas has been briefed on the shooting in #Uvalde, Texas. @CBP immediately responded to the scene to provide support, including medical aid. DHS is actively coordinating with federal, state, and local partners, and will continue to provide the Department’s full support. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 24, 2022

News 6 acquired a copy of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s security measures. You can read them in the document below:

Florida government officials responded to the school shooting on their social media accounts:

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando

All these “pro-life” politicians don’t seem to give a damn about our kids being shot in their own schools. — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) May 24, 2022

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee

We are deeply saddened to learn of the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas.



Our children deserve so much better than this. Those at the highest level of government must act quickly to end these senseless acts of violence. https://t.co/LuhMojZbFN — Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) May 24, 2022

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also took to Twitter to express his condolences for the children and families impacted by the shooting in the state he serves.

Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde.



We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding.



Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 24, 2022

There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared.



The rest of the district is under a Secure Status. — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 24, 2022

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.