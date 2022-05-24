79º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

18 students, 3 adults killed in shooting at Texas elementary school, gunman also dead, governor says

Hospital officials public asked to avoid the area of Robb Elementary

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Uvalde, Texas, School Shooting, Schools, Texas School Shooting
At least 14 children and 1 teacher are dead following a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

UVALDE, Texas – At least 18 children and 3 adults are dead following a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Uvalde Police Department initially said the shooter was apprehended at Robb Elementary School where the incident occurred about 85 miles, west of San Antonio; however, Abbott said the shooter is dead.

The gunman was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, according to the governor. News 6 partner KSAT-TV reported that Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School.

“He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” said the governor, before it was learned that more people were killed, adding that two officers were shot and wounded but were expected to survive.

Abbott said the gunman had a handgun and possibly a rifle.

President Joe Biden has ordered all flags at half-staff Wednesday as a show of respect to the victims. The flags are to remain at half-staff until sunset on May 28, according to a proclamation from the president.

[TRENDING: Cause of death released for 3 Americans at Bahamas resort | Independent insurance agents expect premiums to drop if Florida lawmakers do these 2 things | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Uvalde Memorial Hospital officials ask residents who are not immediate family members to stay away from the hospital at this time. The immediate family members of the injured students are asked to report to the Uvalde Memorial Hospital cafeteria on the second floor, health officials said.

The hospital announced on Facebook that it is holding an emergency blood drive Wednesday to help the victims of the shooting.

Update @ 1:06 Shooter is in Police Custody Update @12:38 Reunification Site for Robb Students: Robb Elementary...

Posted by Uvalde Police Department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Police said that Robb Elementary students have been evacuated to the Willie DeLeon Civic Center as of 12:38 p.m. and parents are now allowed to pick up their children there at their regular dismissal times. Officers also said there will be no bus transportation and law enforcement will remain on campus to escort students to their parents’ cars.

There is still a large law enforcement presence at the school and officers encourage the public to stay away from the campus. The rest of the district is secure, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department has sent resources to the school and is ready to assist as needed, Police Chief William McManus said.

Homeland Security is also providing support and medical aid on scene and coordinating with federal, state and local partners, according to a tweet.

News 6 acquired a copy of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s security measures. You can read them in the document below:

Florida government officials responded to the school shooting on their social media accounts:

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also took to Twitter to express his condolences for the children and families impacted by the shooting in the state he serves.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email