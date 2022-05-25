Here’s what we know about the Texas elementary school shooting victims

Nine of the 21 victims of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde have been identified.

Families of 19 school children and two adults at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, are making funeral plans instead of summer plans.

An 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 21 people at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, according to officials.

The gunman, who authorities said used an AR-style rifle, was eventually killed by law enforcement, who were able to break into the classroom.

Lt. Christopher Olivarez, of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said all the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom.

The victims were children, brothers, sisters and elementary school students were who in their final days of school before summer break.

News 6 sister station KSAT-TV has gathered the following information on the victims.

Ad

This article will be updated with more information as soon as it is available.

Jaliah Nicole Silguero, 10

Veronica Luevanos, whose 10-year-old daughter, Jaliah Nicole Silguero, was among the victims, told Univision in a tearful interview that her daughter did not want to go to school Tuesday and that the girl seemed to sense something was going to happen.

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos was cousins with Jaliah Silguero. “They were nothing but loving baby angels, always had a smile on their face just full of life,” their cousin said in a statement to ABC News. “I can’t believe this happened to our angels.”

Irma Garcia, fourth-grade teacher

Irma Garcia. (UCISD)

Irma Garcia was a fourth-grade teacher at the elementary school. According to her school biography, she taught with fellow teacher Eva Mireles for five years. Mireles was also killed on Tuesday.

“My husband’s name is Joe Garcia. We have been married for 24 years and have 4 children. I love to BBQ with my husband, listen to music, and take country cruises to Concan,” her webpage states.

Ad

This year marked her 23rd year of teaching.

Jackie Cazares, 10-year-old student

Jackie Cazares, 10, was killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. (KSAT)

Jackie Cazares, 10, was killed along with her cousin Annabelle Rodriguez. They were cousins, friends and classmates in their fourth grade class at Robb Elementary.

Uziyah Garcia, 8-year-old student

This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old was among those killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP) (Manny Renfro)

Uziyah Garcia was an 8-year-old student at the elementary school, according to the Associated Press. His grandfather, Manny Renfro, confirmed his identity.

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Renfro said to KSAT. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”

Renfro said Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo during spring break.

“We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro said. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”

Ad

Amerie Jo Garza, 10-year-old 4th grade student

Amerie Garza, 10 (NBC)

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was just finishing her 4th-grade year at Robb Elementary. Her father waited hours for news about her whereabouts after Tuesday’s shooting only to learn that she was among the victims.

Angel Garza, her father, wrote on Facebook: “Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo. Watch over your baby brother for me.”

Xavier Lopez, 10-year-old 4th-grade student

Xavier Lopez, 10, is one of 19 children killed on May 24, 2022 in the shooting at his Uvalde elementary school. (Lopez family)

The first student to be identified by family as one of the 19 killed on Tuesday is Xavier Lopez. His family said he was in fourth grade.

His mother was with him at the school during an awards ceremony just hours before the shooting, not realizing it would be the last time she would see him.

Eva Mireles, 4th-grade teacher

Eva Mireles, 4th grade teacher at Robb Elementary school was among the victims of the May 24, 2022 school shooting in Uvalde (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

According to her bio on the school’s employee page, Mireles was married to a Uvalde CISD police officer and had one daughter. She loved her pets and loved running and hiking.

Ad

Audrey Garcia, whose daughter was a former student of Eva Mireles, said she was the best teacher her child has ever had.

Garcia’s daughter is diagnosed with Down Syndrome, and Mireles was constantly going the extra mile for her daughter and integrated her into her classroom, she said.

My daughter’s beautiful teacher was the teacher who was killed in Uvalde, TX. Eva (Ms Mireles) taught Gabby in elementary school. She was a beautiful person & dedicated teacher. She believed in Gabby & went above & beyond to teach her as you can see below. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/qMlVoVEUrY — Audrey (@audreymg0928) May 24, 2022

“My niece, Eva Mireles, approximately 17 yr teacher for UCISD along with another teacher and 18 children lost her lives to a senseless tragic shooting. I’m furious that these shooting continue, these children are innocent, rifles should not be easily available to all. This is a my hometown a small community of less then 20,000. I never imagined this would happen to especially to loved ones. not all the facts have been released yet all we can do is pray hard for our country, state, schools and especially the families of all, " said Lydia Martinez Delgado, aunt of Eva Mireles.

Alithia Ramirez, 10-year-old student

Alithia Ramirez, 10, was one of the victims of Uvalde's Robb Elementary School shooting. (Ryan Ramirez)

Alithia Ramirez loved to draw and wanted to be an artist, her father said, and she had recently submitted a drawing to the Doodle for Google contest.

Ad

Ryan Ramirez said they were trying to get family together. “That’s what my daughter would want us right now to do, is to be strong.”

Annabelle Rodriguez, 10-year-old student

Annabelle Rodriguez, 10, was killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. (KSAT)

Annabelle Rodriguez, 10, was killed along with her cousin Jackie Cazares. They were cousins, friends and classmates in their fourth grade class at Robb Elementary.

Eliahana Cruz Torres

Eliahana Cruz Torres was one of 19 children and 2 adults killed in Uvalde at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022. (Torres family)

The family of Eliahana Cruz Torres learned late Tuesday night that she was one of the children who was killed.

Rojelio Torres, 10-years-old

Rojelio Torres, 10, was killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. (Torres family)

“Our entire family waited almost 12 hours since the shooting to find out Rojelio Torres my 10 year old nephew, was killed in this tragedy. We are devastated and heartbroken. Rojer was a very intelligent, hard-working and helpful person. He will be missed and never forgotten,” said Precious Perez, Rojelio’s aunt.

There are other children and one adult who were killed in the shooting. Their stories will be added when their families release the information.

ABC News contributed to the reporting in this story.