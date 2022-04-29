Universal Orlando hiring 5,000 new team members across resort

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is looking to hire 5,000 team members to fill roles across its resort, the company announced Friday.

The theme park said there is a wide variety of full-time, part-time, seasonal and professional career opportunities available.

[TRENDING: DeSantis doubles down: Disney, not residents, will pay taxes after Reedy Creek repealed | Florida woman dies; travel insurance would not refund cost of cruise not taken | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Positions include spots in attractions, aquatics, custodial, culinary, sales, merchandise, operations, food services and more.

Hourly pay for Universal Orlando Team Members starts at $15 and higher based on the position. Team Members also get great perks including free park admission, discounts, complimentary guest passes and more.

Professional career opportunities include jobs in entertainment, technical services, IT, finance, marketing and sales, human resources and more. Universal said professional opportunities offer competitive salaries and comprehensive benefits packages.

Universal Orlando will be hosting an open call in-person job fair on May 5 for all park hourly positions.

Interested candidates should apply online.

Eligible candidates will be contacted at a later date for an interview.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.