Busch Gardens offers family fun with Sesame Street weekends

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is bringing back its Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends.

The special event will be held every Saturday and Sunday beginning April 30 - May 22.

The Florida theme park said the weekends were created especially for the youngest members of the family, but kids and parents alike can join in the fun, which is included with park admission.

Busch Gardens said guests can enjoy themed, daily story times and outdoor, live performances of “Let’s Play Together” at the Sunny Days Theater in Sesame Street Safari of Fun. Additional open-air springtime festivities include:

Sunny Days Mural : Artists big and small will have the opportunity to share the masterpieces they create in the craft tent at our kid-friendly art display.

Sesame Street Photo Opportunities: Enjoy photo opportunities with the Sesame Street gang at 1-2-3 Smile with Me.

Cookie Monster’s Scavenger Hunt: Cookie Monster has lost a few of his cookies and needs your help to find them! Guests can stop by Abby Cadabby’s Treasure Hut gift shop to pick up your scavenger hunt sheet and begin searching for cookies around the Sesame Street Safari of Fun area.

