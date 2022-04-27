Island H2O offering free ticket deal for mothers

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Island H2O Live water park is celebrating all moms this Mother’s Day.

The theme park announced on Wednesday that any mother who visits the park on May 8, will receive a free return ticket to visit the water park this year.

“We know that this has been an especially challenging year with rising costs, giving many families limited entertainment budgets,” said Jim Kunau, general manager for Island H2O Water Park. “We would like to show our appreciation to mothers who will be celebrating their special day with us and their families at the water park with a small gesture of gratitude.”

Island H2O Water Park features over 20 different experiences, including a lazy river, wave pool, adults-only pool, area for kids, body slides, tube slides and raft rides for the whole family. The park stands out from others by enabling guests to customize their experience by selecting music and lighting on a number of rides using a state-of-the-art wristband system. It also allows guests to record their adventures and view them later on the Island H2O app.

Now through May 8, guests can get a season pass for $69.99 per person, while purchasing four or more tickets.

Each season pass includes a souvenir drink bottle.

Island H2O will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mother’s Day.

