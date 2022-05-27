Disney shares food lineup for H2O Glow After Hours event

Neon Party Bathtub Sundae: Birthday cake and vanilla swirled soft serve, confetti cake, white chocolate neon ducks, whipped cream, and a glow cube served in a souvenir bathtub | H2O Glow Cone: Birthday cake-flavored soft-serve with unicorn sprinkles

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World is preparing to welcome families to its H20 Glow After Hours event at Typhoon Lagoon.

Beginning May 28, guests can purchase tickets to the after hours party and enjoy low wait times, vibrant décor and high-energy DJ dance parties. Disney H2O Glow After Hours takes place between 8-11 p.m. every Saturday night through Aug. 27, giving guests three hours in the water park after gates close.

[TRENDING: Carnival cruise ship that set sail from Port Canaveral catches fire in Grand Turk | ‘It’s time to die:’ Fourth-grader recounts what gunman told students at Texas school | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Guests with tickets for the exclusive party can even enter Typhoon Lagoon as early as 6 p.m.

On Thursday, Disney shared a first look at some of the food and drinks that will be available during the event.

“Not only is this event a wave of fun, it also has plenty of items both you and your tastebuds can dive into. These dishes, both new and returning, embrace the glow and even have some influence from Asian and Pacific Islander cuisines,” Disney said on its blog.

Disney said the food and drink selections can be found at select quick-service restaurants and carts.

For those looking for a savory option can begin by visiting Leaning Palms. The quick service spot is serving up a number of options including the Alohiohi tuna poke bowl, grilled orange chicken skewers and a ManGLOW barbecue chicken and waffles.

Alohilohi Tuna Poke Bowl, ManGLOW (Mango) Barbeque Chicken and Waffles, Disco Colada, H2O Cake Shake - available at Leaning Palms (Disney Parks Blog)

Surf Doggies quick service spot is sliding in tie-dye cuisines including a Sahlen’s ChicaGLOW foot long hot dog and a rainbow salted mickey pretzel.

Ad

Watermelon Poke Bowl, Unicorn Churro Bites, Encanto Lemonade, Lightning Punch - available at Typhoon Tilly’s (Disney Parks Blog)

Looking for a drink to wash it all down?

Head over to Typhoon Tilly’s and try the Encanto Lemonade, a guava passion fruit lemonade with a sugared rim and edible flowers. Guests might also enjoy a Fred’s purple siren or galactic lemonade from Fred’s Dive Bar.

Something new for guests is the chance to take home a Miss Tilly Sipper Cup. The drink is available for purchase with a non-alcoholic specialty beverage.

Miss Tilly Sipper Cup with a non-alcoholic specialty beverage (Disney Parks Blog)

To end the night on a sweet spot, guests can try neon party bathtub sundae, H2O glow cone, H2O cake shake, DOLE Whip bathtub sundae or a (We Don’t Talk About) Bruno Cone.

DOLE Whip Bathtub Sundae: DOLE Whip Watermelon and Pineapple floating in strawberry soda with coconut whipped cream, boba pearls, and a glow cube served in a souvenir bathtub | (We Don’t Talk About) The Bruno Cone: DOLE Whip Lime cloaked with Bruno’s candy vision served in a dipped waffle cone and a chocolate rat along his back (Disney Parks Blog)

Click here to see the entire menu.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Ad

Tickets for H20 Glow After Hours start at $75, plus tax for adults and $70, plus tax for children ages 3-9.

Walt Disney World stressed that the popular nighttime experience has limited capacity.

Click here to learn more.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.