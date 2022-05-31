76º

Girl shoots, kills woman at Orlando apartment complex, police say

Fatal shooting investigated at Jernigan Gardens Apartments on Mercy Drive

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

Tags: Orange County, Orlando, Crime, Fatal Shooting, Mercy Drive
A juvenile female shot and killed a woman who was arguing with another woman, Orlando police say.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A girl fatally shot a woman who was arguing with another woman late Monday in Orlando, according to police.

The fatal shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments, formerly known as the Windsor Cove Apartments, on Mercy Drive.

Orlando police said there was an altercation between the woman, and a “juvenile female” grabbed a gun and shot one of them. The girl’s age has not been released.

The woman was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center but was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the girl and the other woman were taken into custody. It’s not known if they face charges.

It’s not known what prompted the altercation, and the names and ages of everyone involved have not been released.

Crime scene investigators spent hours at the scene and had a portion of the apartment complex blocked off early Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing.

