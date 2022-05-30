Orlando shooting injures one man, suspect at large, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A shooting at the 3900 block of WD Judge Road left one man in the hospital Monday afternoon, according to the Orlando Police Department.

OPD said one man shot another before fleeing in a vehicle.

[TRENDING: Police snipers protect Florida divers during water rescue in alligator-infested pond | Strawberries recalled after Hepatitis A outbreak. Here’s what you need to know | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital afterward, though officers said he was alert when they were at the scene.

Ad

This is an ongoing investigation. News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.