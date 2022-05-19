Man critically injured in Orlando shooting that shut down Goldenrod Road, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and transported to the hospital in serious condition, an incident that shut down some Orlando roads Thursday morning, police said in a tweet.

According to investigators, officers found a man with a gunshot wound after responding to the 6300 block of Goldenrod Rd. around 11 a.m.

ROAD CLOSURE: Northbound Goldenrod Rd is currently closed between Lee Vista Blvd. and Hoffner Ave. causing traffic delays. Please use alternate routes.



Follow this thread for more traffic updates. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/l4hjZftiLW — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 19, 2022

Officers said they began rendering first aid before transporting the victim to the hospital in serious condition.

As a result of the shooting, police said the northbound lanes of Goldenrod Road will be closed between Lee Vista Boulevard and Hoffner Avenue as they investigate. Detectives urge drivers to use alternate routes.

No other information, including anyone involved or what led to the shooting, has been released at this time.