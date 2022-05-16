84º

Police swarm Church Street in downtown Orlando after man shot

Shooting reported near Liberty Avenue

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A man is shot in downtown Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot early Monday in downtown Orlando, prompting a large police presence.

Police swarmed Church Street near Liberty Avenue around 4:30 a.m. after receiving reports of the shooting.

Orlando police said a 24-year-old man was shot at the intersection of East Church Street and Liberty Avenue. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Police said as of 8:20 a.m., three suspects were detained and are being interviewed.

An investigation is ongoing.

