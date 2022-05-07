Man shot, injured in Orlando shooting, Orange County deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and injured Thursday afternoon after a shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies said.

Deputies said the incident occurred at the 300 block of South Observatory Drive.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

A woman also at the scene, though deputies said she was uninjured.

Several hours after the investigation began, a man in his 30s turned himself into authorities.

This is all the information released about the incident so far. News 6 will provide updates as they become available.