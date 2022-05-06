75º

19-year-old critically injured in Orange County shooting

Shooting happened at apartment complex near UCF

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Gun Violence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was shot at an apartment complex near the University of Central Florida, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened on Friday around 12:05 a.m. at The Lofts apartment complex.

Deputies said the man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Sheriff’s officials said the gunmen fled before deputies arrived.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

