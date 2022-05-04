Shooting caused crash that killed woman; 2 men arrested, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies say they have arrested two men who opened fire on a car causing a deadly crash in April.

Deputies arrested Danny Sivongxay, 22, and Christian Rivera, 22, on Tuesday.

Deputies said the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash at the intersection of Beggs Road and Rose Avenue at 3:30 a.m. on April 17.

The crash killed Leshell Gumbs, 32, a passenger in the car that wrecked, according to investigators.

Troopers determined that Gumbs and the driver had been followed by Sivongxay and Rivera, who opened fire on the victims. Deputies took over the investigation thereafter.

No information was released about what led up to the shooting or why Sivongxay and Rivera were following the victims.

Both men face charges of second-degree murder.