Middle school student hit by car on way to school, Orange County schools say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A middle school student had to be flown to the hospital after being hit by a car on the way to school Tuesday morning, according to Orange County Public Schools.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children after the crash near the intersection of County Road 419 and Chuluota Road.

Photo showing scene where child was hit by car near intersection of County Road 419 and Chuluota Road Tuesday. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OCPS confirms the child is a student at Corner Lake Middle School, which is about 10 miles southeast of where the crash happened.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash or what condition the child is in.