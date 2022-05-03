82º

Middle school student hit by car on way to school, Orange County schools say

Student at Corner Lake Middle School flown to hospital, firefighters say

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Orange County, Crash, School, Education, Traffic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A middle school student had to be flown to the hospital after being hit by a car on the way to school Tuesday morning, according to Orange County Public Schools.

Orange County Fire Rescue said the child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children after the crash near the intersection of County Road 419 and Chuluota Road.

Photo showing scene where child was hit by car near intersection of County Road 419 and Chuluota Road Tuesday. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OCPS confirms the child is a student at Corner Lake Middle School, which is about 10 miles southeast of where the crash happened.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash or what condition the child is in.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

