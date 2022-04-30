Crash backs up traffic on State Road 429 near Turnpike in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash Saturday morning on State Road 429 northbound before mile marker 21 closed all lanes and stalled traffic as far back as Exit 19 (State Road 535), according to Florida 511.

Crews were dispatched at 8:35 a.m., records show, and the leftmost northbound lane had been reopened by the time of this report.

No details have so far been shared regarding if or how many people were hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.